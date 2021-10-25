BTU performing aerial survey of Texas Avenue till Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Bryan Texas Utilities will be using drones to gather data for its ongoing electric conversation project.

From Oct. 25-29, the drones will survey Texas Avenue to help engineer and design the next phase of the Texas Avenue Overhead to Underground project.

McCord Engineering, Inc. has been tapped as a consultant for BTU; the company is licensed by the Federal Aviation Administration to fly drones.

The drones will fly 40 to 200 ft above the ground and will remain in the City of Bryan's right-of-way at all times.

McCord will be conducting its studies with the drones from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. on said days.

Anyone with concerns or questions about the study is encouraged to contact BTU's Larry Hintzel at 979-821-5766.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!