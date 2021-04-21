BTU accepting child artwork submissions for their 2022 calendar

BRYAN, TX — Attention parents!

Bryan Texas Utilities has announced this year's calendar artwork theme is 'Electrical Safety - Do's and Don'ts'. Students are being asked to focus their design on how to use electricity safely, while also avoiding electrical hazards.

Artwork must be drawn on the landscape side of a plain, unlined 8 ½ x 11 sheet of paper. The contest is limited to Kindergarten through Fourth Grade students living in and attending school or home-schooled in the BTU service area.

Parents or guardians of the students can submit the artwork using our online form and a scanned copy or picture of the child’s artwork.

Additionally, if the submission is chosen for the 2022 calendar, it is the responsibility of the parent or the guardian to keep the artwork in excellent condition and they must be able to bring the artwork to BTU.

Parents or guardians may also download and print a copy of the submission form and either bring the form and artwork to our main lobby or mail it to BTU Kids Calendar P.O. Box 1000 Bryan, TX 77803

The deadline for all submissions is Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Mailed submissions with a postmark date of May 18, 2021, will be accepted after the deadline.

Winners are reportedly chosen by mid-June. Calendars are made available to the public the first week after Thanksgiving.

Calendars are limited in quantity and can be picked up on a first come first served basis at the Bryan Texas Utilities main office (205 E. 28th Street), Bryan Municipal Building (300 S. Texas Ave), Clara B. Mounce Library in Downtown Bryan, and the Brazos County Health Department.

For any questions, parents or guardians are asked to contact Ken Dupré at kdupre@btutilities.com or call 979-821-5715.

