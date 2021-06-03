BTD riders have until Aug 6. to provide suggestions on the reinstatement of fares

BRAZOS VALLEY, TX — Attention Brazos Transit District (BTD) riders, starting Sept 6, Fixed Route and ADA Paratransit fares will be reinstated in the following cities: Bryan, College Station, Cleveland, Nacogdoches, Lufkin, Diboll, Liberty, Dayton, and Ames.

For individuals interested in providing feedback to BTD regarding the return of regular rates, the deadline is Friday, Aug 6.

Written comments or a request for a public hearing will be accepted up until that date.

Comment forms are available on all buses and transit terminals and must be submitted to the following address:

2117 Nuches Ln., Bryan, Texas 77803 or via fax at 979-778-3606

If the fares are not modified due to public comments or from the results of a public hearing, Fixed Route and ADA Paratransit fares will resume Monday, September 6, 2021.

"If you have any comments or suggestions on the reinstatement of fares that you think would be beneficial, please let us know. Comments and suggestions should benefit the general public and not just one individual." BTD wrote in their news release regarding the return of bus rates.

At the time of this publication, Fixed Route is $1 per adult and $0.50 for ADA Paratransit riders.

For a full list of rates & fares, read here.

