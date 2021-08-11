BSW to hold a two-day blood drive in College Station, Aug 12-13

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The need to donate blood is more important than ever, as experts say this past year and a half has been the worst for blood donations and like many people, Kelly Tietz was hesitant to donate blood.

“I knew there was a need but I was far too afraid of needles or the discomfort that you might feel so I never donated before,” said Kelly Tietz a Radiology Technologist for Baylor Scott & White Medical Clinic.

But that all changed when she was a radiology student. Tietz, like so many others in the medical profession, got to see firsthand how critical blood donations are in saving a patient’s life.

“I responded to a trauma for the first time and I remember vividly standing there with my team waiting our turn to go in and the doctor called for the blood from the blood bank and I remember a staff member walking by with just like a little cooler that was innocent and inconsequential but it had this gift of life in it," said Tietz. "And in that moment I considered the donor, and I was thinking they had no idea what the result of their donation was and how it was going to potentially save the life of this person in front of me."

It was from that moment, Tietz's fears of donating didn’t matter anymore, realizing she needs to do her part and help save lives.

“Not many people get to see the end of that ‘chain of custody' and that was really powerful because it forced me to reevaluate my reasons for not donating. Suddenly the fear and nervousness from donating just didn’t matter anymore,” said Tietz.

She is encouraging everyone to come out Thursday or Friday to Baylor, Scott & White's mobile blood drives to make a difference in the community by donating blood and ultimately save someone’s life.

“I would encourage others who were in the same position as I was to consider, we don’t always get the opportunity to make a difference in our communities, make that positive impact but blood donation is such an easy and simple way to do that,” said Tietz.

BSW blood drives are from 10 am to 3 pm Thursday, Aug 12, 2021, at Baylor Scott and White Medical Clinic on University Drive and Friday, Aug 13, 2021, at Baylor Scott and White hospital in College Station. For more information and to schedule your appointment to donate, visit here.

