BS&W College Station holds first drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Drive-thru vaccination efforts are gaining popularity across Texas, including right here in the Brazos Valley.

Baylor Scott and White in College Station says they were fortunate to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and successfully held their first COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination clinic Saturday.

"We've been supporting the sub-hub in Washington County. We were able to learn some lessons there and we were able to bring that to Brazos County," Jason Jennings, Regional President of Baylor Scott and White, College Station region said.

Jason Jennings with Baylor Scott and White says the state determines who gets vaccine and says they hadn't seen any in a while. Now, they aren't wasting any time reaching as many residents as possible.

"We hadn't gotten vaccine since week 1... On week 12 surprise we got some vaccine and we are getting out as quick as possible," Jennings added.

The drive-thru operation is similar to their yearly flu drive-thru clinic with the same goal in mind, to get as many residents through the line as safely possible.

"Our goal is to make this as seamless and efficient as humanly possible and I think we've done that," Linda Clark, Vice President of Clinic Operations with Baylor Scott and White's College Station region said.

Overseeing the vaccine clinic, Linda Clark says they hope they get to continue to keep the community safe.

"It's extremely important for all of our healthcare organizations to get on board with the vaccine. It is the best thing we can do for ourselves beside social distancing and hand washing. It is crucial to get our community vaccinated," Clark added.

Jennings says their fight against the virus Saturday included 1,170 shots in the arms of residents.

"We are excited the teachers will be included and we are working on processes to include the teachers with the next round of vaccines we receive," Jennings added.

Baylor Scott and White says the best way to sign up for a vaccine through Baylor Scott and White is through their app or on bswhealth.com.

"As we get more vaccine we will reach out to you if you fit into the 1a 1b or teachers," Jennings said.