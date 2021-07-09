Bryce Deadmon, Olympic athlete, greets fans in Aggieland

COLLEGE STATION, TX — In just two weeks, Texas A&M track star Bryce Deadmon will head to Japan to compete for Team USA in the 4-by-400 relay. Friday afternoon, Deadmon took several hours to sign autographs for, and take pictures with, his local fans.

“I don’t think of having fans," Deadmon commented, chuckling. "I don’t think I’m that popular yet."

But, plenty of supporters showed up at Orangetheory fitness to greet the Olympian.

“Not only because he’s Team USA, but also because he’s an Aggie, it’s a lot of fun," said Judge Hansen, an Orangetheory coach who lined up for an autograph. "It gives people a reason to watch [the Olympics].”

One fan who stopped by, Dorene McCarthy, explained that she’s in town from Illinois to visit a family member receiving cancer treatment in Houston. Getting to see a track and field Olympian, when McCarthy and her sick family member are both former track athletes, brightened her day.

“I can’t wait to see [Deadmon] run and watch him do his best, because he’s an amazing guy," McCarthy commented.

Though Deadmon may have been new to meeting fans, he greeted everyone with a smile and offered words of encouragement.

“I would want to inspire people to be themselves, all the time," he said. "[To] trust and believe in themselves. There were so many times I was about to quit, and I'm glad that I didn’t. Things get rough, of course, with anything. If you want something to achieve, just put your head down and push forward, and eventually, something will break through.”

