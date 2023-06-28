Bryan woman speaks out after being targeted and robbed leaving local bank in "jugging"

BRYAN, Texas — It could happen to anyone…anywhere…anytime – they’re called “juggings” crimes during which the crooks follow victims from banks or stores in order to rob or steal from them.

That’s what happened to Roxie Sauseda who chose not to go on camera for her safety.

“It didn’t take them long at all, I got in the car and noticed that…I didn’t have a purse.” Explained Sauseda.

Surveillance video provided by Sauseda shows the robbers pull into the parking lot, watch her get out of her vehicle, and back up right next to her passenger door which was unlocked. They took her purse and left within seconds. She says she was stunned.

“I guess I had a lot of mixed emotions, I know they wanted the bank envelope. It was a lot of money. I wish they would have taken the envelope and left the purse. Not for the material items but for the personal things.” Said, Sauseda.

Robbers stole more than $4,500 dollars in cash but all her credit cards, ID’s and social security cards that included hers and her grandchildren.

Sauseda says someone out there knows who these burglars are.

“Pour it all in an H-E-B bag and drop it off at the post office. I don’t need the wallet, I don’t need the purse – I just want my stuff.” Explained Sauseda.

She offers her advice the next time others leave the bank.

“Go immediately to your car and not another destination where there isn’t going to be anybody around.” Said, Sauseda.

If you or someone you know has any information on this incident, you are asked to contact Bryan Police, You can remain anonymous.