BRYAN, Texas — Crews are working to repair a water main break that shut down part of E. Villa Maria Road on Monday.

A representative with the water department tells 15ABC this is common in the summertime with high temperatures and little rain.

He says to expect this to be the first of many.

The rupture was a 12-inch water main break that caused the road to buckle.

Repairs will depend on how quickly they can find the break in the water line.

The city says the water is still safe to use.