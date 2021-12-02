Bryan Texas Utilities warns customers about ongoing utility scam

Bryan Texas Utilities is warning customers about an ongoing scam where customers are being threatened with service disconnection.

The utility company sent out a reminder that it will never demand payment, intimidate, or threaten.

"Scammers are calling our customers demanding payment or threatening disconnection," said BTU.

General tips on how to avoid utility scams include protecting personal information, taking your time, hanging up and calling the utility company at the number you know, always asking questions, reporting the scam, and staying updated, according to Utilities United Against Scams.

The company asks that anyone who is concerned or has questions about their account call the customer service department at (979) 821-5700.