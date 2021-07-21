Bryan Texas History Tour featuring over 20 historical sites, plus special prize pack

BRYAN, TEXAS — Destination Bryan and the City of Bryan are kicking off the city's 150th-anniversary celebration with a new self-guided tour being launched today.

The Bryan Texas History Tour will take visitors on a tour to over 20 historical sites and landmarks that were pivotal to the City of Bryan's history. Some of the locations featured on the tour include the Lasalle and Charles Hotels, The Austin-Porter House, The Coulter House, The Austin Mansion, and many more.

"There's the Carnegie History Center, there's the Queen Theater, and a bunch of other buildings in Downtown Bryan. Outside of downtown, there's Booneville Heritage Park where Bryan kind of almost began and the original seat of Brazos County there's also the Brazos County African American Museum which is the site of the first black school in Bryan so this is really a fun way to tie a lot of different cultures and demographics into our history." shared Abigail Noel, communications manager for Destination Bryan.

The Bryan History tour runs from now until the end of Dec 31. and those who sign up and check in to all of the stops on the tour can receive a Bryan-themed prize pack which includes a t-shirt, magnets, and stickers.

