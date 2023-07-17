Bryan 'Teacher Closet' sees educators show up in numbers for free supplies

BRYAN, Texas — With lines almost out the door, teachers and educators alike lined up for the free school supplies at the Teacher Closet in Bryan to assist in and around the classroom.

When teacher Donna Caracut heard of the initiative on social media, she said she made the drive to Bryan from a town near Austin.

“I drove from an hour and thirty minutes away, so when I saw the Facebook page, I said, 'I need to go there,' because classes are coming [up]. This is heaven, I don’t need to buy it in the store,” Caracut said.

Caracut says initiatives like this help her make decorating her classroom so much easier.

“This is really a big help for us [teachers] because I get to use some of this stuff for my classroom design,” Caracut said.

Local teachers like Arreal Sallie said she won’t have to spend much to provide for her first year in Bryan ISD.

“It doesn’t take out of my personal pocket. It’s a great thing for teachers to come here and get things they really need that they didn’t get for themselves so I’m very appreciative for it,” Sallie said.

15ABC caught up with the Teacher Closet Team Lead Monica Martinez back in June, she says with the abundance of people coming in, she sees how much teachers truly need in our community.

“We didn’t expect to have this many, especially for our second shopping hours, but it feels amazing to see how many teachers we are helping today," Martinez said.

"It shows that teachers are really needing the supplies and it’s something that they need and want to have."

For any educators who missed Monday’s shopping hours, the Teacher Closet will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Morningstar Storage in Bryan at 2704 Boonville Road.