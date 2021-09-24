Bryan resident arrested for sexual assault of a 14-year-old child

A Bryan resident was arrested for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old child on Friday.

On Thursday, the 14-year-old victim reported she had been sexually assaulted earlier in the evening at an apartment complex located near the intersection of Longmire Court and Valley View Drive.

27-year-old Keandre Deshawn Perry was arrested by College Station Police Friday morning on unrelated charges. While in custody at the Brazos County Jail, at 5 p.m. Perry was served an arrest warrant for Sexual Assault of a Child.

"Due to child victim privacy laws and because this case is pending prosecution, no other details are available for release," said CSPD.

For child safety tips to review with children visit: https://kidshealth.org/en/kids/street-smart.html.