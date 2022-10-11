Bryan rescue saves 20 dogs from hoarding case, with more animals left behind

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Thanks to Bryan-based rescue Long Way Home Adoptables [LWHA], the Bee Creek Veterinary Hospital of College Station is currently housing dogs that were rescued from an animal hoarding case out of Leon County.

The dogs are receiving the care they haven’t had access to - but finding space for all the animals isn’t easy, considering these 20 chihuahua-terrier mixes are just half of the group that was rescued.

"Entering into the property, there’s no electricity or running water inside," said Amanda Gray, board member with LWHA. "The floor has been rotted out and there’s just plywood. Some of the boards are loose, so as you’re walking in you’re just kind of stepping through the floors.”

Gray was one of a few volunteers with Long Way Home who spent hours last week using nets and ladders, trapping and rescuing just these 20 of over 40 small dogs from a cluttered house. The dogs' owner had been removed from the home, and family members did their best to leave food and water for the animals as they secured the safe surrender of the pets.

"This was such a unique situation with trapping, because there was no way you could actually get a trap into the home," Gray said. "It was so cluttered that you couldn’t get an actual cage in there.”

Three larger dogs and about 20 smaller dogs were sent to a partnering rescue, according to LWHA members, while six animals still remain on the property. Rescue volunteers said though they are desperate to help these animals as well, they can only take in the six other dogs when more people come forward to foster or adopt the 20 at Bee Creek.

"These pets do need a significant amount of medical care," said April Plemons, director of Long Way Home. "We’re looking at anywhere from $15,000-$20,000 for this entire group of animals. Fortunately, the medical care that’s needed is skin, eye, and general vet care.”

Thankfully, over a dozen dogs are already lined up with fosters once they've been medically cleared, but this depletes LWHA of space to help other animals.

“Spay and neuter you babies," Gray said. "This situation could have very well been minimal and less than what it was had some of these animals been spayed and neutered.”

These 20 dogs have all been named after famous Texas Aggies, like R.C. Slocum and Ethel Hutson. Some are frightened and shy. Their veterinary team says that most will soon be ready to go to good homes.

To foster one of these animals, adopt them, or donate towards their medical expenses, visit the Long Way Home Adoptables website.