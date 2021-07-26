Watch
Bryan Police working on scene of automobile accident involving pedestrian

Automobile accident 7-26
Posted at 8:04 AM, Jul 26, 2021
BRYAN, TX — The Bryan Police Department is on the scene of an automobile accident near the intersection of E. William J. Bryan Pkwy and Freeman Avenue.

In a tweet, Bryan police say a pedestrian is involved in the crash.

E. William J. Bryan Pkwy has been closed in both directions.

Police are encouraging drivers to avoid the area until the road reopens.

