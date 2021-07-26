Bryan Police working on scene of automobile accident involving pedestrian

BRYAN, TX — The Bryan Police Department is on the scene of an automobile accident near the intersection of E. William J. Bryan Pkwy and Freeman Avenue.

In a tweet, Bryan police say a pedestrian is involved in the crash.

E. William J. Bryan Pkwy has been closed in both directions.

Police are encouraging drivers to avoid the area until the road reopens.

Officers are on scene of an automobile accident involving a pedestrian near the intersection of E William J Bryan Pkwy and Freeman Avenue. E William J Bryan Pkwy CLOSED in both directions. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ORiPWIhk0A — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) July 26, 2021

