Bryan Police trying to find suspect involved in early morning shooting that leaves one dead

Bryan Police Department
Posted at 4:22 PM, May 09, 2021
BRYAN, TX — Shortly before 6:30 in the morning on Sunday, May 9, Bryan Police was dispatched to reports of a shooting in the 4300 block of College Main Street.

When BPD arrived they found one victim, who was pronounced dead on scene.

Bryan Police identified the victim as 28-year-old Shun Martin from Bryan.

An arrest warrant for 26-year-old O'Donald Hill was obtained in connection to the shooting.

If you see Hill, contact 9-1-1 immediately. Do not attempt to contact or detain Hill. If you know where he may be, contact Bryan Police at 979-209-5300.

