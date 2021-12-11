Bryan police share how they are prepared to handle active shooter threats

Over the course of two days, various school districts received threats of possible school shootings – one of those schools here in Bryan.

The Bryan Police Department said they train twice a year for active shooter situations with local schools.

"Through that training, we train Bryan ISD employees," said Jason James, with Bryan PD. "We go through there and train them and tell them what our response is and what to expect and we do multi training throughout the year."

But after a social media post of a possible shooting went viral Wednesday evening Misty Jimenez was not at ease.

"I chose to sit my kid out both days my son is still sitting at home you know I don’t feel safe sending him he doesn’t feel safe going,” shared Misty Jimenez, parent of a Rudder High Student.

Jimenez feels emotionally impacted from not only this threat but shootings across the nation.

"Just safe at school that’s what you’re trusting them to do is to take care of your kid while they’re there, you just don’t feel that sense of security anymore,” added Jimenez.

Bryan PD and the school district worked together to ensure safety measures were set in place. But investigators later called it a hoax.

"Once it’s out there even though we’re still investigating it or if we prove it is a hoax it’s still a serious matter. We got to make sure that all the students feel safe, so will put extra officers out there just as a precaution and extra visibility,” said James.

Police say once a threat comes to light multiple agencies come together to get to the bottom of the situation.

"The local government, state, and federal law enforcement involved in trying to find out what’s going on ... is it real?” said James.

Bryan PD's investigation is still looking for who sent the threat. But they encourage witnesses to share suspicious information with the department and allow authorities to notify the public.