Bryan police searching for robbery suspect

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 1:26 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 14:26:52-04

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a male suspect wanted for a robbery.

Video surveillance from March 4 appears to show the suspect displaying a gun to the store clerk.

The suspect then fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300 or gbship@bryantx.gov as well.

Refer to case #220300155.

