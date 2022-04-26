Bryan police searching for robbery suspect

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a male suspect wanted for a robbery.
Video surveillance from March 4 appears to show the suspect displaying a gun to the store clerk.
The suspect then fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300 or gbship@bryantx.gov as well.
Refer to case #220300155.
🔎Can you identify this person? Detectives would like to speak with them in reference to a robbery that occurred on March 4th, 2022. Contact Detective Blankenship at 979-209-5300 or gbship@bryantx.gov with any information!— Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 26, 2022
Case #220300155 pic.twitter.com/oOaHAOxU8A