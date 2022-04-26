Bryan police searching for robbery suspect

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a male suspect wanted for a robbery.

Bryan Police Department (Twitter)

Video surveillance from March 4 appears to show the suspect displaying a gun to the store clerk.

The suspect then fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash.

Bryan Police Department (Twitter)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300 or gbship@bryantx.gov as well.

Refer to case #220300155.