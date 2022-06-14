Bryan police searching for missing woman believed to be in danger

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan authorities are searching for 32-year-old Holly Suzanne Brown.

Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (Facebook)

Brown was last seen around 7:43 p.m. June 12 in the 1800 Block of Sandy Point Road, police said.

She is described as being 5 foot, 5 inches and having brown hair and eyes.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a blue shirt, grey shoes and sunglasses.

Police said Brown is believed to be in danger of both death or serious bodily injury.

The public is asked to contact their local law enforcement or Bryan P.D. at 979-361-3888 with any information they might have regarding her whereabouts.