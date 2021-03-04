Bryan Police say missing 15-year-old has been found safe

BRYAN, TX — Bryan Police were searching for a missing 15-year-old, Dequinton Adams who was last seen on Bittle Lane around 4:30 pm March 3, 2021.

In a morning update, Bryan Police said Dequinton Adams has been found safe.

✅Dequinton has been located and is safe and unharmed.



Thank you to everyone in our community who helped locate him. — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) March 4, 2021

Adams is 5'5" and weighs approximately 130 lbs and was last seen wearing red shorts, a black sleeveless t-shirt and blue crocs.

Dequinton's family says the last time they heard from him, he was going to Jane Long Middle School to play basketball.

Dequinton has a mental impairment and he is not known to run away.