Bryan Police say missing 15-year-old has been found safe

BRYAN, TX — Bryan Police were searching for a missing 15-year-old, Dequinton Adams who was last seen on Bittle Lane around 4:30 pm March 3, 2021.
In a morning update, Bryan Police said Dequinton Adams has been found safe.
Thank you to everyone in our community who helped locate him.
Adams is 5'5" and weighs approximately 130 lbs and was last seen wearing red shorts, a black sleeveless t-shirt and blue crocs.
Dequinton's family says the last time they heard from him, he was going to Jane Long Middle School to play basketball.
Dequinton has a mental impairment and he is not known to run away.
