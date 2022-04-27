Bryan police searching for 14-year-old girl last seen on Tuesday

Police in Bryan are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Tuesday after she left her school.

Police said Natalia Alvarado may possibly be with another juvenile. She was last seen around 12:40 p.m. at Davila Middle School, in the 2700 block of N. Earl Rudder Freeway.

"Never in a million years would I have thought that I’d be posting something like this, but I’m desperate," said mother, Paula Castaneda, in a Facebook post.

Alvarado was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, a white shirt, and jeans, according to her father. She is wearing braces and has shoulder-length hair.

"I know someone knows where they’re at," said Castaneda. "We’ve made many attempts to reach them. His phone battery is dead and she doesn’t have her cell phone."