Bicyclists killed in Bryan after getting struck in multi-vehicle crash: Police

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles and a bicycle.

This afternoon, two vehicles crashed at the intersection of East 29th Street and Barak Lane, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Police said after crashing, one of the vehicles struck a pedestrian on a bicycle who was waiting to cross the intersection.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries, police said.

Bryan police said the occupants in both vehicles were not injured.

At this time, the intersection remains closed as officers remain at the scene.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as they continue their investigation.

No further details have been made public at this time.