Watch Now
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Bryan police respond to gunshots Monday night, deceased victim identified

bpd.PNG
15ABC
bpd.PNG
Posted at 5:19 PM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 18:19:35-04

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Police Department is continuing an investigation into an overnight shooting that has now left one person dead.

The gunfire took place on the 3300 block of South College Avenue near Fairway Drive.

Police say one person received critical injuries from the shooting and was transported to a local hospital after officers arrived at the scene.

This morning, that person was pronounced dead. Bryan Police identifying Courtaney Jermaine O'Bryant, a 22-year-old male, of College Station as the victim.

Police say this was an isolated incident, but the investigation is still open.

15ABC will continue to provide updates on air and online as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.