Bryan police respond to gunshots Monday night, deceased victim identified

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Police Department is continuing an investigation into an overnight shooting that has now left one person dead.

The gunfire took place on the 3300 block of South College Avenue near Fairway Drive.

Police say one person received critical injuries from the shooting and was transported to a local hospital after officers arrived at the scene.

This morning, that person was pronounced dead. Bryan Police identifying Courtaney Jermaine O'Bryant, a 22-year-old male, of College Station as the victim.

Officers were dispatch to the 3300 block of South College Avenue for reports of shots fired. Officers located one victim with life-threatening injuries. The person was transported to a local hospital. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/9a8DjaiIS8 — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) June 6, 2023

Police say this was an isolated incident, but the investigation is still open.

15ABC will continue to provide updates on air and online as more information becomes available.