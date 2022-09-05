Bryan police investigating double homicide, 2 dead

Bryan police are investigating a double homicide on Sunday that left two victims dead.

Police said around 6:30 p.m. they received a report that a traffic accident occurred at the 3300 block of Silver Hill Road. The two deceased victims were located with gunshot wounds on the scene as first responders arrived.

"A third victim was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan for treatment," said police. "The deceased victims’ name will not be released at this time pending next to kin notification."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).