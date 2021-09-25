Bryan Police: Early morning shooting injures one

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police are investigating a shooting from early Saturday that left one injured.

The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of N Earl Rudder Fwy.

The gunshot victim is in stable condition, and no information was immediately available on the suspect, according to the Bryan Police Department.

The incident does not appear to be a "random event," police said.

At around 2:30 am, officers responded to the 2200 block of N Earl Rudder Fwy for reports of a shooting. Officers located one victim with an apparent gunshot wound. Victim is in stable condition. No suspect info to release at this time. This does not appear to be a random event. pic.twitter.com/90jvTqQJXN — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) September 25, 2021

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

