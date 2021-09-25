Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Bryan Police: Early morning shooting injures one

items.[0].image.alt
Jaromir Chalabala
Advocates calling to defund police departments
Posted at 3:23 PM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 16:25:32-04

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police are investigating a shooting from early Saturday that left one injured.

The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of N Earl Rudder Fwy.

The gunshot victim is in stable condition, and no information was immediately available on the suspect, according to the Bryan Police Department.

The incident does not appear to be a "random event," police said.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.