Bryan Police Department: Wanted suspect, potentially involved in multiple crimes

Bryan Police Department (Twitter)
Posted at 1:33 PM, Aug 26, 2021
BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying a wanted suspect.

The person pictured below is wanted by authorities to discuss potential involvement with vehicle burglaries and credit card abuse cases.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact Detective Wallace at bwallace@bryantx.gov or 979-209-5455.

