Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Bryan Police Department: Missing 82-year-old man with Alzheimer's found

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bryan Police Department (Twitter)
Bryan Police Department (Twitter)
Posted at 2:05 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 15:36:25-04

BRYAN, Texas — Update:

Kenneth Langlois has been located in Hearne, Texas. He is reported to be unharmed and in good condition.

Original Story:

The Bryan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man with Alzheimer's.

Kenneth Langlose, 82, was last seen near St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan around 12:30 p.m.

Langlose was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Bryan PD at (979) 209-5300.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.