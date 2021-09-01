Bryan Police Department: Missing 82-year-old man with Alzheimer's found

BRYAN, Texas — Update:
Kenneth Langlois has been located in Hearne, Texas. He is reported to be unharmed and in good condition.
Original Story:
The Bryan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man with Alzheimer's.
Kenneth Langlose, 82, was last seen near St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan around 12:30 p.m.
Langlose was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Bryan PD at (979) 209-5300.
