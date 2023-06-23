Bryan Police Department increases traffic enforcement

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Police Department started its increased traffic enforcement Friday as part of the TxDOT grant to enforce DWI.

The grant called the Impaired Driving Mobilization Program is given to local departments who want to curb DWIs.

The roadways in Bryan that will see more enforcement were identified by TxDOT as places that have more crashes that end in injury or death.

These areas are:



North Earl Rudder Freeway from the South city limit to Boonville Road, Boonville Road from North Earl Rudder Freeway to Briarcrest Drive, and Briarcrest Drive from Boonville to North Earl Rudder Freeway.



South Texas Avenue from East Villa Maria Road to South College Avenue (South Y), Finfeather Road, Groesbeck & Leonard Road from Finfeather Road to Harvey Mitchell Parkway, Harvey Mitchell Parkway from Leonard Road to West Villa Maria Road, and West Villa Maria Road from Harvey Mitchell Parkway to South Texas Avenue.

The program will last two weeks.