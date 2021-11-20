Bryan Police Department: Barricaded subject in the area of Stillmeadow Drive

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department is dealing with a barricaded subject in the 3900 block of Stillmeadow Drive.

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area.

However, there is no threat to the public, wrote Bryan PD via Twitter.

Officers are on the scene of a barricaded subject in then 3900 block of Stillmeadow Drive. There is no threat to the public. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/tivzJ0VuiD — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) November 20, 2021

