Bryan Police Department: Barricaded subject in the area of Stillmeadow Drive

(Brittany DeFran KRHD)
Posted at 2:59 PM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 16:20:57-05

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department is dealing with a barricaded subject in the 3900 block of Stillmeadow Drive.

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area.

However, there is no threat to the public, wrote Bryan PD via Twitter.

