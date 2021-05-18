Bryan PD: Shooting suspect near McCulloh Street not yet in custody, avoid the area

BRYAN, TX — Bryan PD is currently on the scene of a shooting near the intersection of Sandy Point Road and McCulloch Street.

According to the Bryan PIO, it appears the teen victim walked to the 400 block of Harvey Street where he was located and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time of this publication, a suspect has not been taken into custody and law enforcement is advising the public to avoid the area.

