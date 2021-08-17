Bryan PD: Shooting at the 2000 block of Kazmeier Plaza

BRYAN, Texas — According to the Bryan Police Department, officers have been dispatched to the scene of a shooting in the 2000 block of Kazmeier Plaza.

Local authorities are reporting that one victim has been transported to a nearby hospital for surgery related to a gunshot wound. It is unknown what their condition is at this time.

No suspect has been identified.

At the time of this publication, authorities are also asking the public to avoid the area.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION - 3:50pm. Officers are on scene of a shooting in the 2000 block of Kazmeier Plaza. We will update as new information becomes available. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Hkrl8peIRF — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) August 17, 2021

