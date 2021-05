BRYAN, TX — The Bryan Police Department is looking for a suspect believed to be connected to installing skimmers at a local gas station.

At the time of this publication, anyone with information that could help Bryan PD locate them is encouraged to contact Detective Wallace at (979)-209-5455 or bwallace@bryantx.gov

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES