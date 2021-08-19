Bryan PD responds to shooting in Henderson Park, two victims confirmed

BRYAN, TEXAS — The Bryan Police Department was on the scene of a shooting in Henderson Park near Mocking Bird Road yesterday.

Police were dispatched to the park after a report of shots fired at around 9 P.M. on Wednesday, officers located two victims with gunshot wounds, and officials were seen investigating a vehicle in the Henderson parking lot.

No suspect information is available at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

