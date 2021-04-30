Bryan PD promotes officers as their new lieutenant and sergeant

BRYAN, TX — On April 30, the Bryan Police Department promoted Sergeant James Murphy to the rank of lieutenant and Officer Craig Meyer to the rank of sergeant.

Lieutenant James Murphy is a 17 year veteran of the Bryan Police Department. Lieutenant Murphy began his career with the Bryan Police Department in 2003 where he served as a patrol officer. In 2007, he transferred from the patrol division to the Drug Enforcement Team (DET). In 2014, he transferred from DET to our Training and Recruiting Division where he provided training to all officers at the Department.

In July of 2017, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant where he supervised a patrol shift and the K9 unit.

Lieutenant Murphy has received recognition for his exceptional work and service to the community:



2008 Named Officer of the Year at the Bryan Police Department

2009 Awarded a Life-Saving Citation

2011 Awarded a Police Commendation

2012 Earned Master Peace Officer Certification

Lieutenant James Murphy will reportedly be assigned to the Patrol Division.

"Lieutenant Murphy is trusted and well-liked by his peers. He will bring exceptional policing and training experience to his new position and be an asset to the department as a Lieutenant." wrote Bryan PD in their press release.

Sergeant Craig Meyer started his career with the Bryan Police Department in January of 2018. Sergeant Meyer has served his time with the Bryan Police Department as a patrol officer. Prior to coming to the Bryan Police Department, Sergeant Meyer was an officer in New Jersey. In 2013, he graduated from the Somerset County New Jersey Police Academy and went on to work for both the Franklin Township and Hillsborough Township Police Departments for five years.

Sergeant Craig Meyer will be assigned to the Patrol Division.

"Sergeant Meyer is trusted and well-liked by his peers. He will bring exceptional policing experience to his new position and be an asset to the department as a Sergeant." wrote Bryan PD in their press release.

