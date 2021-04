BRYAN, TX — The Bryan Police Department is investigating a shooting on Fairway Drive.

Officers are in the 200 block of Fairway Drive.

Shooting Investigation — Officers are in the 200 block of Fairway Drive investigating a shooting. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/cvkIjXdSNi — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 21, 2021

There is no word on injuries at this time. The community is asked to avoid the area.

“LIKE” KRHD 25 NEWS ON FACEBOOK FOR THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES.