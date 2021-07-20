Bryan PD: Drive-by shooting results in no injuries, investigation ongoing

BRYAN, TX — According to the Bryan Police Department, around 12:40 P.M. this afternoon, deputies responded to a call of shots fired near the 5900 block of Redbud Dr.

Bryan PD is stating a white Nissan four-door car was seen in the area when shots were fired at a nearby residence.

No injuries are being reported and this investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone in the public with more information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office at 979-361-4980 to speak with an investigator.

Those interested in reporting anonymously are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

