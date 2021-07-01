Bryan PD asking the public to help identify person of interest

BRYAN, TX — The Bryan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an unknown person of interest.

Detectives are looking to speak with them in reference to an assault and criminal mischief.

If you know who this person is, you are encouraged to contact Detective Blankenship at 979-209-5315 or gbship@bryantx.gov

🔍DO YOU KNOW THIS PERSON?



If you know who this person is, please contact Detective Blankenship at 979-209-5315 or gbship@bryantx.gov pic.twitter.com/XL5Lff65yG — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) July 1, 2021

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”