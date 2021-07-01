Watch
Bryan PD asking the public to help identify person of interest

Bryan Police Department (Twitter)
Bryan Police Department (Twitter) Person of Interest
Posted at 12:31 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 13:31:43-04

BRYAN, TX — The Bryan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an unknown person of interest.

Detectives are looking to speak with them in reference to an assault and criminal mischief.

If you know who this person is, you are encouraged to contact Detective Blankenship at 979-209-5315 or gbship@bryantx.gov

