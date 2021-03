BRYAN, TX — As of March 18, the Bryan Police Department is asking for the public's assistance locating Brontayja and Brontaveai Nicholson.

At this moment, Bryan PD is stating they are not believed to be in danger and were reportedly last seen with their aunt MyAngel Mitchell in a blue Dodge Durango, possibly heading to the Houston area.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to contact Bryan PD at 979-209-5300.