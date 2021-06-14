Bryan PD: 32-year-old man drowned at Lake Bryan

BRYAN, TX — According to their official Twitter, Bryan PD is reporting a missing person's body has been located at Lake Bryan, where he presumably drowned.

On June 13, around 7:15 P.M., Bryan PD responded to a mission person report. It was reported that a person had gone underwater while swimming and had not come back up.

The Bryan Fire Department and Texas Game Wardens were also dispatched to assist in looking for the missing person.

Just before 8:00 P.M., the body was recovered and identified as Santos Barrera-Menchu, a 32-year-old of Bryan.

DROWNING - On June 13th, 2021 at around 7:15 pm officers responded to Lake Bryan for a missing person. It was reported that a person had gone underwater while swimming and had not come back up. pic.twitter.com/eRbsnbajBR — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) June 14, 2021

