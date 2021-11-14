Bryan non-profit builds beds for kids in need

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — It’s the last place we go to at the end of a long day, but for some Brazos Valley children, a bed could mean sleeping anywhere.

”Some kids just sleep on a mattress, some kids sleep on the floor with just blankets, some kids sleep outside,” said Justin Payton, a Sleep in Heavenly Peace volunteer.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is on a mission to ensure no kids sleeps on the floor.

”We slept on the floor and then our mom bought a mattress to lay on,” shared Reyna Johnson, who received a new bed.

Johnson and her brothers are sleeping well after getting new beds.

“I really like it because it’s comfortable,”

The organization began building beds in June of this year. They have built and delivered nearly 50 beds so far.

”Beds are eight hundred to a thousand dollars, so some families don’t have that in their pocket whatsoever. This right here, them donating a bed to a family in need, is just awesome,” added Payton.

With the help of volunteers, the organization is building up to 20 beds a month.

”Once we put their bed in their house it’s complete, they have their mattress, their beds, their pillows, their sheets, they have everything,” said George Nelson, chapter president.

For Robert Johnson, he shared it’s making a huge difference in his sleep.

”Last year my back was aching, and I couldn’t sleep right, I was twisting and turning," said Johnson. "This year it feels better I don’t twist and turn no more,”

When he goes to bed, he shared it feels like he's in heaven.

Would you like to help kids sleep better?

To learn more about the organization's volunteer opportunities, click here.

