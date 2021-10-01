Bryan-native holds Trap'n with Wax event to benefit mental health center

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Suicide Prevention Month ended, but the need to tend to mental health does not stop there.

That's why a Bryan native is using the power of a good candle to help people self-care and give back.

Interested patrons will be painting wine glasses that will be poured with wax for a signature candle from Scents by Sisters Candle Company.

That's just some of the fun you can expect to have at the Trap'n with Wax on Saturday.

Tamara Green-Coleman is the owner of Scents by Sisters Candle Company.

She is hosting a Trap'n with Wax event with music, food, vendors, and more to stimulate your feel-good senses. The intent is to call attention to a more serious topic- supporting mental health.

"A lot of people don't realize how much the sense of smell is connected to your mental. Think about it, when something smells good you smile. You smile. But when we smell something that smells bad, what do we do?, " Green-Coleman said.

She knows firsthand, the impact therapy can have on a person.

"I can speak for my own experience, therapy really saved my life. Just growing up with anxiety all the time," Green-Coleman said.

Scents by Sisters Candles are used during meditation at Center to Rise Wellness Spa Studio.

"Making candles, scents are amazing. It's a great way to sometimes help combat different emotions within us," Nicole Butler-White, fellow Bryan native and owner, Center to Rise Wellness Spa Studio said.

Butler-White says Center to Rise often provides free or reduced-cost services to make sure people get the mental health support they need, which sometimes puts a strain on the business. So, a portion of the proceeds from the Trap'n with Wax event will go towards Center to Rise.

"I am thankful that she can see that, and say 'Hey, let me help you guys in any way so the money will be helpful for us to service more clients and pay more of our staff," Butler-White said.

Letting people know a night of painting and making a candle can support your own mental health and others.

Trap'n with Wax will be held at the Brazos Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The event to paint and make your candle starts at 8 p.m.

