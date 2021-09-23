Bryan man pleads guilty to aggravated robbery, murder

A Bryan man was sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty to the murder of 23-year-old Jose Armando Pina.

On March 30, 2019, 30-year-old Cameron Krumrey approached the vehicle of Pina and another individual in an aggravated robbery with a handgun.

“The Defendant senselessly took the life of another individual as neighborhood children were playing across the street," said a statement from Brian Baker & Nathan Wood, Assistant District Attorneys. "The tireless efforts of the Bryan Police Department and local citizens are what brought Cameron Krumrey to justice to make our community a safer place.”

Krumrey shot Pina during the aggravated robbery; nearby witnesses were able to provide a description of the suspect, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

Police located surveillance camera footage of the fatal aggravated robbery, and additional footage that led to a possible vehicle that was roaming the area shortly before the incident.

"Through tireless police work and the combing through hours of video and Department of Motor Vehicle records the detectives finally developed Cameron Krumrey as a suspect," said the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

A search warrant obtained for a residence associated with the suspect revealed a firearm and clothing matching the description of the suspect on the day of the shooting. Further evidence, including forensic analysis and DNA testing, also linked Krumrey to the scene of the shooting.

Krumrey has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder.