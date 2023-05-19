Bryan man gets 7 years in prison for possession of child pornography

BRYAN, Texas — A 44-year-old man was convicted on Wednesday for two counts of possession of child pornography, according to the Brazos County District Attorney's office.

Warren Tyler was charged after an incident in November of 2020 where police were called to a residence in which Tyler lived in Bryan, after a woman found nude videos of her 15-year-old daughter on Tyler's phone.

The videos had been taken through holes drilled in the bathroom door in the home where the three of them lived.

After the woman confronted Tyler about the videos on his phone, he left the home and police then found him walking nearby.

Tyler had three phones in his possession, and upon searching them, police found one video and several copies of still photos of the 15-year-old girl, that had all been taken through the same hole in the bathroom door.

Following the verdict in Brazos County court, Tyler agreed to serve seven years in person and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.