Bryan man arrested after late-night robbery at gas station: Police

Posted at 12:05 PM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 13:05:34-05

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man has been arrested for an aggravated robbery at a gas station involving a weapon, police said.

Jontae Webber, 26, of Bryan, Texas, has been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and unlawful carry of a weapon by a felon.

At 11:25 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to a Valero located at the 603 Block of Harvey Road, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Police said the victim gave a detailed description of the suspect who they said produced a firearm during the robbery.

Bryan police were able to locate the suspect shortly after inside a residence at a nearby apartment building with the stolen merchandise.

Police said they recovered stolen cash, coins, cigarettes and cigars.

Police said a firearm was also located with the suspect.

