Bryan ISD to host state mariachi contest

15 ABC is no stranger to Bryan High School’s talented “Los Vikingos” Mariachi Band.

15 ABC spoke to the group back in March for Bryan ISD’s Showcase.

They performed for locals then, and now they are preparing to perform for those coming in from all over Texas.

With a busier weekend coming up in Bryan and College Station, there’s one thing we sure won’t be short of — mariachi performers, and the music that comes with it.

For the first time, Bryan ISD gets to hold the largest mariachi invitational.

James Mosqueda is the Director of Mariachi for Bryan ISD, and he says this competition shows how mariachi is growing in schools all over Texas.

“It’s a very humbling and great experience to get to host all of these mariachis all across the state, and to show that mariachi is growing and present in the Brazos Valley and Central Texas," Mosqueda said.

15 ABC caught up with mariachi member Juan Barco. When we last spoke with the high school junior, he was preparing to perform in Downtown Bryan — now he says he’s ready to put the school district on full display.

“I really want to represent Bryan ISD and I want everyone to know there is talent here," Barco said.

Barco says instructors like Mosqueda have guided him and his classmates in achieving the success they have — especially letting him lead the way in being one of the singers for the group.

“I barely joined this year and he’s been a really good help, he’s a good teacher, and I believe in his vision," Barco said.

"I like that he trusts me to represent the school too.”

Unlike most fine arts competing in competitions here in the state of Texas, this competition is being hosted by The Association of Mariachi Educators.

Mosqueda says the program is more than hosting competitions but further helps young directors like him teach his students.

“They help further our education as mariachi educators, especially for those orchestra or band directors that maybe have never performed mariachi, or directors that need a bit more attention of the traditional style of the music,” Mosqueda said.

Cheyenne Campbell is a senior who has been in the program for six months, and she said she would describe the group as a family.

“Whenever we go to state competitions or even little gigs, we all become closer and spend that time together growing as a family,” Campbell said.

From the trumpets to the guitars, Mosqueda says his group of Vikingos are ready to showcase to the state what Bryan High School can do.

Bryan High School Performs at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, April 14, and at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 15.

A link to purchase tickets to the 2023 Texas State Invitational Mariachi Contest is available here.