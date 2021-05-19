Bryan ISD to require face coverings until their last class day, May 28

BRYAN, TX — Bryan ISD Superintendent, Dr. Christie Whitbeck, has announced the school district will continue to require that face masks be worn through the end of the last class day on Friday, May 28, 2021.

In an online statement, Dr. Whitbeck acknowledged Governor Abbott's latest executive order, removing face masks mandates in Texas on June 4 for school districts. Confirming, the district will still follow this ordinance beginning Saturday, May 29.

After which, all Bryan ISD summer school and summer power camps will be mask optional.

Dr. Whitbeck expressed she believes this will ensure that all end-of-year ceremonies can continue on as planned. Citing, the potential for a COVID-19 outbreak could end up forcing a student, a class, or a whole grade level from being allowed to participate.

Additionally, the superintendent noted that teachers and staff had already agreed to work the school year with certain safety measures in place.

With just eight days to go, Dr. Whitbeck expressed how removing these safety standards against COVID-19, would be disrespectful to those who had only agreed to work under those protections.

On that note, face masks will still be optional at each of Bryan ISD's commencement ceremonies taking place outdoors at the Merrill Green Stadium.

Dr. Whitbeck also stated that safety measures such as sneeze guards and hand sanitizer will continue to be available. Additionally, the district will continue to work and follow guidance from local health authorities, the Department of State Health Services, and the Texas Education Agency.

"Thank you again for your support of our school district throughout this challenging year and for working together to finish strong." Dr. Whitbeck said in closing.

