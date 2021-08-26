Bryan ISD superintendent to accept new position at Fort Bend ISD

BRYAN, Texas — Today, the superintendent of Bryan ISD has announced she has been selected as the lone finalist for the same position at Fort Bend ISD.

Dr. Christie Whitbeck has been with Bryan ISD for over 4 years and her transition to Fort Bend ISD will take place over the next several weeks.

She is anticipated to have her job offer finalized by Sept. 16 after the required 21-day waiting period.

To read Dr. Whitebeck's letter address to the Bryan ISD staff and community, view below:

Dear Bryan ISD Staff and Community, it is with heartfelt gratitude and mixed emotions that I share with you a pending change. Fort Bend ISD, located Southwest of Houston, just named me as Lone Finalist for their Superintendent position. This will not be final until September 16 because there is a required 21-day waiting period. This presents a unique opportunity for me as Fort Bend ISD is the 8th largest school district in Texas with more than 77,000 students, 83 campuses, and 12,000 employees. I served as the Deputy Superintendent in this district prior to coming to Bryan and spent much of my career in nearby Katy ISD, where my parents reside. These last 4 ½ years in Bryan ISD have been some of the best in my career. It has been an honor and privilege to serve this district as your Superintendent. I am so proud of the progress we have made and the trajectory that Bryan ISD has moving forward. I cannot thank you enough for the collaboration and the partnership I have experienced as we have made such progress together. Opening a Regional Career and Technical Education Complex (CTEC), passing 187 million dollars in bonds while lowering the tax rate, breaking ground on a new intermediate school, implementing a record number of safety initiatives, completing major renovations and additions to campuses, reorganizing the transportation system and most importantly, the development of our own Essential 8 character initiative that will forever positively affect the culture of Bryan ISD.I am very proud of the work we have accomplished together. We have a strong leadership team in Bryan ISD and I am confident in their ability to keep our momentum going. We have amazing directors, principals, teachers and staff. I want to specifically acknowledge our Board of Trustees (Mark McCall, Julie Harlin, Felicia Benford, Ruthie Waller, Fran Duane, Deidre Davis and David Stasny). Their decision-making has led to the work and progress you see. Under their guidance, Bryan ISD will continue to soar.I appreciate each of you and as I transition over the next several weeks, I can assure you that you are in the best of hands and I am optimistic about all of the great things that will continue to happen here. I will always love Bryan ISD, Bryan, Texas, and Texas A&M. I hope to see you occasionally and wish you the best in all you do.



With sincere gratitude,



Dr. Christie Whitbeck

