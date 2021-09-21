Bryan ISD students recognized for their academic achievements

BRYAN, Texas — 26 students from Bryan schools are being recognized for their academic achievements.

Six students from Bryan High School - and 20 from Bryan Collegiate High - have received national recognition for reaching a 3.5 or higher GPA and other academic benchmarks.

Bryan ISD says they're very proud of the students for their academic achievements, especially during the ongoing pandemic.

"We are in the middle of this COVID craziness that is happening and teachers are facing all kinds of challenges as are students," said Christina Richardson, director of advanced academics, Bryan ISD. "For these students and teachers to work together to continue to push forward keeping future goals in mind, they really accomplished something great and so especially in this moment, it makes us really proud that these students were able to achieve this recognition. "

Students that receive the college board recognition have a better chance of standing out during the admissions process.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

