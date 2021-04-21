Watch
Bryan ISD starts poll about offering a new Virtual Academy for Grades 5-12

Posted at 6:19 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 19:19:34-04

BRYAN, TX — Attention parents!

Bryan ISD is currently exploring the option of offering a Virtual Academy for Grades 5-12.

The school district is looking to gauge community interest via survey; the likes of which, is also available in Spanish.

At the time of this publication, Bryan ISD is stating children enrolled online may still have the opportunity to participate in Athletics, CTE, Fine Arts & UIL Academics for the Bryan ISD campus they are zoned to attend.

