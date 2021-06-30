Bryan ISD senior receives national engineering scholarship, to enter A&M this fall

BRYAN, TX — A Bryan ISD senior is receiving some extra financial support thanks to a scholarship going towards an engineering degree at Texas A&M.

Senior Josh Catlin, who graduated from Rudder High School this past May, was presented with a five hundred dollar scholarship and a plaque by the company E3 and their E3 Dollars for Scholars program. Catlin was one of the top engineering students at Bryan ISD's Career and Technical Education Complex and will be taking his engineering abilities to Texas A&M as a member of the class of 2025.

"I mean it really pays off like all of my hard work that I've put in out here and all the fun, I've had it's nice just to get a little like a thank you, it feels like a thank you almost for coming out here and enjoying it." Catlin shared with KRHD 25 News.

Catlin adds that he's excited to enter Texas A&M in the fall and explore their Engineering Department.

