Bryan ISD school resource officer goes the 'extra-mile' at local track meet

BRYAN, TX — Over at Bryan ISD this week, school resource officer Dennis Haynes went the 'extra-mile' at a local track meet.

A student-athlete from another district was reportedly upset after getting his Chic-Fil-A nuggets knocked out of his hands by a teammate. However, Officer Haynes was quick on his feet, as he soon returned with a fresh nugget meal for the hungry student to enjoy.

"Thank you, Officer Haynes, for your continued daily display of the bryanisd.org/esential8 trait of kindness towards students & staff," wrote Robert Casey, SFA Assistant Principal on Twitter.

